Nine Killed, More Than 20 Rescued As Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida

NOIDA, Sept 24: Nine passengers were killed after a bus travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Bihar caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday.

More than 20 passengers were rescued safely during the incident that took place late Wednesday night. The driver and conductor of the bus, which was carrying 35 passengers, have been taken into custody, the officials said.

According to preliminary investigation, the fire might have been caused by a spark or blast in the air-conditioning system of the bus.

Advertisement

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the bus, bearing registration number BR32PA8647, was travelling from Kashmere Gate in New Delhi towards Mahoba when it caught fire near the 33-km milestone on the expressway in the Jewar police station area.

"On receiving information, police officials, along with local police personnel, a rescue tender, a fire tender stationed at the Jewar toll plaza and four other fire tenders immediately reached the spot and doused the fire," Kumar said.

"More than 20 passengers were rescued safely during the operation. When the police and fire service personnel entered the bus amid the smoke, nine people were found dead inside, apparently due to burns or suffocation," he added.

Kumar said a preliminary investigation indicated that a spark or blast in the air-conditioning system of the bus might have caused the engine lubricant oil to catch fire, following which the blaze spread rapidly.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ajeet Kumar Singh told reporters that the incident occurred around 11:20 pm on Wednesday.

"The fire was caused by a short circuit. There were 35 passengers in the bus and nine people lost their lives in the incident. After receiving first aid, the injured were transported to Mahoba in a special vehicle," he said.

"There were approximately 15 people who were sent to Mahoba in a special vehicle, while some left in private vehicles. One woman remains hospitalised and is undergoing treatment at Arogya Hospital," he added.

Singh said the bodies have been sent to a mortuary.

Police said they are making efforts to identify the nine deceased.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections and the driver and conductor have been taken into custody," police said in a statement.

An FIR has been registered at the Jewar police station on a complaint by a passenger, Suneel Kumar of Hamirpur district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, police said.

He has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

An injured passenger, Rekha, who was travelling with her husband, told reporters that smoke filled the bus after the fire erupted on the driver's side. The driver fled the bus.

She said she managed to escape and fell on the road.

"The bus was stopped and passengers were jumping out of the bus to save themselves," Rekha said. (Agencies)