Reasi, Jun 28: Nine persons, including eight CISF personnel and a civilian driver, were injured after a CISF bus skidded off the road near Tarakote in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place at around afternoon, when a bus belonging to CISF, bearing registration number JK08D-5992, skidded off the road near Tarakote while carrying CISF personnel.

They said three injured CISF personnel were referred to Narayana Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment, while the remaining injured, including the driver, are undergoing treatment.

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The cause of the accident is being ascertained. (JKNS)