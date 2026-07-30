Nine illegal structures along National Highway demolished

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 29: District Administration Udhampur today demolished illegal structures along Jammu- Srinagar National Highway from Jakhani to Narso.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, an anti encroachment drive was conducted by Anyet Ali, Naib Tehsildar (Khas) Udhampur; Vimal Sharma along with a team of Revenue officers and police party, representatives of National Highway Authority of India.

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The drive was conducted from Jakhani to Narsoo and nine illegal structures constructed along the side of Highway that comes under ROW, were demolished.

As per the Tehsildar, the anti encroachment drive will continue till all the illegally constructed structures are removed. District Administration Udhampur has asked the public to desist from encroachments failing which strict action will be initiated against the defaulters.