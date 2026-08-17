PESHAWAR, Aug 17: Nine people were injured in three separate landmine explosions in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the three explosions occurred in the remote Dandar Sahara area of Kurram on Sunday.

In the first incident, a labourer, Hamid Hussain, lost both his legs in the blast. Two more were injured in separate landmine explosions in the area later in the evening.

In the third incident, six people were injured.

The police said the incidents raised serious concerns over the presence of unexploded ordnance and landmines in the area.

Several incidents involving landmine explosions and mortar shells have also been reported in different parts of Kurram during the past week.

The latest incidents have caused widespread concern among residents, who have urged the authorities to launch an immediate operation to identify and clear landmines and other unexploded ordnance from populated areas to prevent further casualties. (PTI)