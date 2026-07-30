Nine hurt as mini-bus overturns near Muthi Dream City

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Nine passengers sustained injuries after a passenger vehicle overturned in the Muthi Dream City area on the outskirts of Jammu today.

The accident occurred when the vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned, leaving all nine occupants injured. Soon after the mishap, local residents, along with rescue teams, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu, for treatment.

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The injured have been identified as Rajni (32), wife of Raj Kumar, a resident of Purkhoo Camp; Vikram (33), son of Rajinder Kumar, of Patoli Brahmana; Rinku (30), son of Satpal, of Purkhoo Camp; Ikhlaq Hussain (20), son of Mohammad Latif, of Purkhoo Camp; Irfan (20), son of Abdul Razaq, of Purkhoo Camp; Avantika (18), daughter of Radhay Sham, of Purkhoo Camp; Subi (27), daughter of Somdas Shivgotra, of Patoli Brahmana; Sahil Singh (19), son of Rakesh Singh, of Purkhoo Camp; and Riya Sharma (25), daughter of Kuldeep Kumar, also of Purkhoo Camp.

Hospital authorities said that the condition of all the injured were stable.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.