Nine held in Surat for running clinics without medical degrees

SURAT, Oct 29: Nine persons allegedly operating clinics without requisite medical qualifications were nabbed on Thursday during raids in Surat's Dindoli area, a police official said.

The raids were conducted by the police's Special Operations Group (SOG), Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsinh Nakum said.

"The nine accused, who had educational qualifications ranging from Class 10 and Class 12 to Bachelor of Arts degrees, were practising medicine. Medical equipment, injections and medicines worth Rs 95,138 were seized during the raids," the DCP said.

Advertisement

According to an official release, some of the accused had previously worked as clinical assistants or compounders.

They had allegedly been running clinics in Surat for periods ranging from six months to 10 years, it added. (PTI)