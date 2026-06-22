Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / National / Nihang-Admin Standoff Continues At Uttarakhand Gurudwara; Army Deployed

Nihang-Admin Standoff Continues At Uttarakhand Gurudwara; Army Deployed

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), Jun 22: ) The standoff between the administration and a group of Nihangs armed with spears and swords, who have taken a Sikh devotee hostage at a gurudwara in Nagrasu, is still continuing even after 40 hours, said...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
02:05 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), Jun 22: ) The standoff between the administration and a group of Nihangs armed with spears and swords, who have taken a Sikh devotee hostage at a gurudwara in Nagrasu, is still continuing even after 40 hours, said officials on Monday, adding that Army troops have arrived in the town.
Sources stated that police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel remain deployed at the site.
According to officials, the Nihangs are demanding the release of four members of the sect who were arrested following a clash in Chamoli on June 16. (Agencies)
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner