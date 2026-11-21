Srinagar, Nov 21: Night temperatures rose sharply across Kashmir Valley and Jammu division, with most stations in Jammu and Kashmir recording minimum temperatures above normal on Saturday.

An official of MeT said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar city rose to 2.0°C today, up from 0.2°C a day before — a rise of 1.8 degrees.

Pahalgam recorded a sharp rise in night temperature in the Valley. Its minimum jumped from -2.2°C to 0.4°C, a rise of 2.6 degrees.

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Qazigund also witnessed a major jump, with the minimum rising from -0.8°C to 2.2°C — up by 3.0 degrees.

Kupwara's minimum rose from -1.1°C to 0.8°C, a rise of 1.9 degrees.

In Kukernag, the minimum rose from 0.7°C to 3.1°C, up by 2.4 degrees.

Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, recorded a minimum of 0.4°C against -0.4°C the previous day.

In Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a minimum of 13.2°C, up from 11.7°C a day before — a rise of 1.5 degrees.

Katra also saw a rise in night temperature, from 11.0°C to 12.6°C.

Banihal recorded a fall in night temperature, dropping from 9.4°C to 5.3°C.

Batote recorded a minimum of 7.1°C against 7.2°C a day before, while Bhaderwah recorded 3.6°C against 3.2°C.

Overall, minimum temperatures remained above normal at most stations, indicating warmer-than-usual nights across Jammu and Kashmir.(GNS)