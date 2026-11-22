Srinagar, Nov 22: Night temperatures witnessed a sharp fall across Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, with most stations recording a dip of 2 to 3 degrees.

An official of MeT said that the Srinagar recorded a minimum of 0.0°C on Saturday night, down from 2.0°C recorded a day earlier, marking a fall of 2.0 degrees.

Gulmarg emerged as the coldest place in the region, with the mercury plunging to -2.2°C from 0.4°C, a drop of 2.6 degrees. Pahalgam also slipped below freezing, falling to -2.0°C from 0.4°C, a drop of 2.4 degrees.

Advertisement

Kupwara recorded a minimum of -0.8°C against 0.8°C a day ago, while Qazigund fell to 0.0°C from 2.2°C. Kukernag recorded a marginal fall, from 3.1°C to 2.6°C.

Jammu division also felt the chill. Banihal recorded the steepest fall in the region, dropping from 5.3°C to 1.9°C, a fall of 3.4 degrees. Jammu city fell from 13.3°C to 10.6°C, Katra from 12.6°C to 10.6°C, and Bhaderwah from 3.6°C to 1.7°C.

Batote was the lone exception, recording a marginal rise from 7.1°C to 7.4°C.

However temperature of Shopian district was not available when this report was filed.

The sharp overnight fall indicates further intensification of the winter chill across both divisions, with most stations in Kashmir now recording minimum temperatures at or below the freezing point. (GNS)