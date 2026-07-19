NIELIT-AI training programme concludes at Udhampur campus of JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: The first batch of the six-week training programme on "Foundation of Artificial Intelligence Technology," jointly organised by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and the Udhampur Campus, University of Jammu, concluded at the Udhampur Campus, Village Garnai-Lotta, Udhampur.

A total of 17 students from villages across Udhampur, studying in various higher secondary schools and the Government Degree College for Women, Udhampur, successfully completed the programme. The participants received training in the core concepts of artificial intelligence and its practical applications.

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Dr Jagdish Mehra, Joint Director, School Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir, was the chief guest at the valedictory function, while Rajnish Raina, Joint Director and Officer-in-Charge, NIELIT Jammu, attended as the guest of honour.

Addressing the participants, Dr Mehra said that artificial intelligence is transforming education systems across the world through machine learning, image recognition and large-scale data analytics, creating new opportunities for innovation and efficiency. He distributed certificates of participation and IT kit bags among the trainees and assured continued support from the School Education Department for such initiatives.

Rajnish Raina highlighted the objective of NIELIT's skill development programmes being conducted across the country. He said that the Foundation of Artificial Intelligence Technology course is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of AI, its core concepts, practical applications and emerging technologies.

Earlier, Rector, Udhampur Campus, Prof Yash Pal Sharma, welcomed the dignitaries and participants. He expressed gratitude to Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai, for his leadership in promoting grassroots initiatives aimed at modernising education. Prof. Sharma said that the successful completion of the programme reflected the commitment of the Udhampur Campus to providing quality, skill-based and future-ready education to students from rural and semi-urban areas in collaboration with national-level technical institutions such as NIELIT. He added that several similar programmes are in the pipeline and that the campus is fully equipped to meet the growing requirements of the IT sector and the emerging AI ecosystem.