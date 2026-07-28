Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 held at Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 27: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office Jammu, conducted Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) 2.0 here at the premises of National Institute of Teaching & Learning, Udhampur.

The programme was presided over by Devinder Singh, Enforcement Officer, along with Bal Krishan, Enforcement Officer. Addressing the participants, the officers emphasized the importance of proactive engagement with employers and employees to ensure timely access to EPFO services and greater awareness of social security benefits.

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The programme served as an interactive platform for engaging with pensioners, employers, employees and other stakeholders to address their grievances and spread awareness about various EPFO services and Government initiatives.

The main focus of the programme was the VISHWAS Scheme, under which participants were sensitized about the benefits and objectives of the scheme. The participants were apprised of the salient features of the scheme, which has been introduced by EPFO as a special initiative for the amicable and timebound resolution of pending damages cases.

Senior representatives from NITL Udhampur, Principal Anamika Gupta, Ajay Gupta (Sponsor) along with other officials and employees, actively participated in the programme.