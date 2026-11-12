NIA Team To Visit Kulgam Attack Site

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit the site of the terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday to collect samples and examine forensic evidence, official sources said.

The team will visit Akhran near Mir Bazar, where terrorists believed to be two to three in number opened fire on a CRPF Naka party on Wednesday afternoon, injuring three personnel.

According to officials, the firing took place around 2:15 pm. CRPF personnel retaliated, forcing the attackers to flee. A massive combing operation is underway in the area to trace the attackers.

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The NIA team is expected to collect forensic samples and other material from the spot as part of the investigation. Police investigation hints at involvement of a local Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in the attack. (Agencies)