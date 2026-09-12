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NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Kashmir

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted search operations at multiple locations across Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation, officials said. According to officials, the searches were carried out at several locations in Kulgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts....

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Daily Excelsior
11:05 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted search operations at multiple locations across Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation, officials said. According to officials, the searches were carried out at several locations in Kulgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.

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