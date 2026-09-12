NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Kashmir
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted search operations at multiple locations across Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation, officials said. According to officials, the searches were carried out at several locations in Kulgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts....
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted search operations at multiple locations across Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation, officials said. According to officials, the searches were carried out at several locations in Kulgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.
Advertisement
Advertisement