NIA Court rejects bail pleas of 6 in cross-LoC terror case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Special NIA Court, Jammu, has rejected the bail pleas of six accused facing trial in an alleged Pakistan-backed conspiracy involving the smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics across the Line of Control to revive terrorism in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Special Judge NIA Cases Prem Sagar, through three separate orders, dismissed the applications filed by Mohd Mustafa Khan, Mohd Nakeem Khan, Mohd Yaseen Khan, Mohd Ibrar Khan, Mohd Farooq and Sher Ali Choudhary.

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The accused are facing trial in case RC-02/2021/NIA/JMU under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The court held that the trial was already underway and that the material on record indicated the alleged involvement of the accused in furtherance of a conspiracy for unlawful activities. It observed that several relevant witnesses were yet to be examined and releasing the accused at this stage could create a likelihood of key witnesses being influenced, thereby hampering the process of justice.

Keeping in view the nature and gravity of the offences and the larger interest of the State /UT, the court rejected the bail applications.

The case originated from the interception of a Scorpio vehicle at Basooni in Mendhar on December 26, 2020. According to the prosecution, Mohd Mustafa Khan was found travelling under suspicious circumstances and his mobile phone allegedly contained photographs of Army installations, recordings and propaganda material connected with terrorist outfits.

The prosecution claimed that further questioning led to the search of Mustafa’s residence at Galhuta, where six hand grenades, balloons bearing Pakistani flags and slogans, and posters linked to the proscribed Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force were allegedly recovered.

The case was initially registered at Police Station Mendhar before the investigation was transferred to the National Investigation Agency, which re-registered it in March 2021.

According to the NIA, Pakistan and PoK-based handlers, including accused Mohd Rafiq Nai alias Sultan, had allegedly conspired with local associates to smuggle arms, explosives, narcotics and other material across the LoC. The prosecution further alleged that the module received and transported two trained Pakistani terrorists into Indian territory to revive terrorist activities in Poonch, Rajouri and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The agency attributed separate roles to each accused.

The defence contended that the slow pace of trial had resulted in prolonged incarceration and that the principal prosecution witness had turned hostile. Opposing the bail pleas, Special Public Prosecutor K S Pathania, assisted by Public Prosecutors Chandan Kumar Singh and Ashwani Verma, submitted that the accusations were covered by Chapters IV and VI of the UAPA and attracted the restriction under Section 43D(5) of the Act.

Rejecting the plea based on delay, the court said that prolonged trial could not automatically entitle an accused to bail in cases involving grave offences under special enactments while ignoring the prima facie material relied upon by the prosecution.

The court said adopting such a yardstick would mean that persons accused of serious offences under special laws would have to be released after the expiry of a specified period despite the material available against them.