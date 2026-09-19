NIA court rejects bail of 3 accused in Sunjwan terror attack case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: A Special NIA Court has rejected the joint bail application of three accused facing trial in the 2022 Sunjwan terror attack conspiracy case, holding that the material on record was sufficient at this stage to treat the accusations against them as prima facie true.

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Special Judge NIA Cases Prem Sagar declined bail to Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, Bilal Ahmed Wagay and Mohd Isaq Chopan, who are facing charges under various provisions of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act in NIA case RC-03/2022/NIA/JMU.

The case relates to the April 2022 attack near the PDP office at Sunjwan, Jammu, in which CISF ASI SP Patel was killed and several security personnel were injured. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed during the subsequent operation.

According to the NIA case, the three applicants allegedly played different roles in receiving, transporting and providing shelter to the infiltrated terrorists. The defence argued that the accused had remained incarcerated for more than three years and sought bail both on merits and on the ground of delay in conclusion of the trial. The prosecution opposed the plea, citing the seriousness of the charges and the alleged conspiracy.

The court observed that there was sufficient material at this stage to presume the accusations to be prima facie true and held that the restrictions contained in Section 43D(5) of the UAPA operated against grant of bail. It further held that the delay in trial was not attributable to the prosecution and rejected it as a ground for bail before the trial court.

Holding that the nature and gravity of the alleged offences and the larger interest of the State weighed against release, the court ultimately rejected the bail application.

Advocate I H Bhat appeared for the applicants, while SPP R S Slathia and Public Prosecutors Chandan Kumar Singh and Ashwani Verma represented the NIA.