NIA court rejects bail in arms smuggling case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Special NIA Court Jammu has rejected the bail application of a Kathua resident accused of involvement in an alleged cross-border terror conspiracy involving the smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from Pakistan, observing that the material on record prima facie indicated his involvement in unlawful activities and that his release could influence key prosecution witnesses.

Special Judge NIA Court Jammu, Prem Sagar, dismissed the bail application of Habib, son of Haji Sheru, a resident of Haria Chak village in Marheen tehsil of Kathua district, who has been in judicial custody since July 17, 2022.

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The accused is facing trial in case RC-06/2022/NIA/JMU, registered under Sections 120-B, 121-A and 122 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

After considering the rival submissions and the legal principles governing bail in serious offences, the court observed that the existence of a prima facie case, gravity of the allegations, severity of punishment and possibility of influencing witnesses were important considerations while deciding a bail application.

The court noted that the material available on record indicated the applicant’s alleged involvement in furtherance of a conspiracy involving unlawful activities, while several relevant witnesses were yet to be examined.

The Special Judge observed that releasing the accused at the present stage could create a likelihood of influencing key witnesses, thereby hampering the administration of justice.

The Court also declined to accept the argument of anticipated delay in the conclusion of trial as a sufficient ground for granting bail in the circumstances of the case.

Referring to the statutory restrictions governing bail under the UAPA and the principles laid down by the Supreme Court, the court emphasised that bail in cases involving serious allegations cannot be considered as a matter of routine.

Consequently, the Special Judge rejected the bail application, holding that the circumstances did not justify the release of the accused at the present stage.

The court, however, clarified that the observations made while deciding the bail application were confined to the bail proceedings and would have no bearing on the merits of the main criminal case.