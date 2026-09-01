NIA Court orders attachment of property in arms-terror case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: A Special NIA Court has ordered the attachment of the share of accused Fayaz Ahmed Mir in several immovable properties while his trial in an alleged terror-related arms case remains pending.

Special Judge Prem Sagar passed the order, allowing an application filed by the National Investigation Agency under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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The properties listed in the order include 15 marlas of residential land comprising a seven-marla house and an eight-marla cowshed, two shops spread over two marlas, and agricultural land measuring one kanal and five marlas in Bumhama village.

The court directed that no third-party interest be created in the properties until the conclusion of the trial. A copy of the order has been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, for compliance.

According to the NIA's case, a car was intercepted on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Kulgam on January 11, 2020. An AK-47 rifle, three pistols, a hand grenade and other allegedly incriminating material were recovered, and four people-including two alleged Hizbul Mujahideen militants-were arrested.

Investigators alleged that Mir supplied arms, ammunition and explosives to militants operating in south Kashmir and received Rs 5.20 lakh in connection with an AK-47 rifle. These allegations remain subject to adjudication at trial.

Mir's counsel had opposed the attachment, arguing that the properties were jointly inherited by the accused and his siblings and were neither acquired through nor used for terrorist activities. The court, however, held that Section 33(1) permits the attachment of property belonging to an accused facing trial for specified UAPA offences as a preventive measure.

The attachment applies only to Mir's share in the listed properties and will remain in force until the proceedings conclude.