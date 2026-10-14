NIA Court In Jammu Declares Pak-Based Terrorist Proclaimed Offender In Terror-Funding Case

Jammu, Oct 14: A special court here has declared a Pakistan-based terrorist a proclaimed offender in a 2022 case concerning alleged terror-funding activities involving Al-Huda Education Trust (AHET) and unlawful activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Thanamang village in Darhal tehsil of Rajouri district, had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in 1995-96 to join militancy and is currently believed to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Special Judge, NIA Court, Prem Sagar, declared Mir a proclaimed offender while disposing of an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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The court noted that non-bailable warrants had previously been issued against him, but he had neither been arrested nor appeared before it despite proclamation proceedings and publication of notices in newspapers.

The NIA case concerns allegations that funds were raised and channelled through AHET for Jamaat-e-Islami even after the latter was declared an unlawful association in February 2019.

In August 2025, a special NIA court framed charges against three accused, including Mir and AHET, in connection with alleged fundraising and the utilisation of funds for the activities of the banned organisation.

Observing that there was no immediate prospect of Mir's arrest despite efforts by the prosecution, the court allowed the NIA application and declared the accused a proclaimed offender. (Agencies)