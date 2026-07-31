NIA Court forfeits car used to escort terrorists in Udhampur attack

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The Special NIA Court, Jammu, has ordered the forfeiture of a Maruti Alto allegedly used as an advance escort for a truck carrying two terrorists involved in the 2015 Udhampur terror attack on a BSF convoy.

Special Judge under the NIA Act, Jammu, Prem Sagar passed the order while allowing an application moved by the National Investigation Agency under Section 26 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for forfeiture of the vehicle bearing registration number JK03A-8929.

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According to the investigating agency, accused Khursheed Ahmed Ittu had escorted a truck bearing registration number JK03C-7778, which was carrying two terrorists, in the Alto from Khudwani towards the place of occurrence.

The NIA described Ittu as an active overground worker and supporter of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and claimed that the vehicle was knowingly used for furthering the conspiracy behind the terror attack.

Although the vehicle continued to remain registered in the name of Muzaffar Ahmed Rangrez, the NIA maintained that it was being used by accused Khursheed Ahmed Ittu at the relevant time.

The court observed that the Investigating Officer had complied with the statutory requirements under Sections 25 and 26 of the UAPA and that the seizure order had been duly confirmed by the Designated Authority.

The court also took into consideration that the vehicle had remained seized for more than nine years and four months and, being machinery, was likely to suffer damage if kept unused in police custody. Accordingly, the court confirmed the order of the Designated Authority and directed forfeiture of the Maruti Alto bearing chassis number 1006318 and engine number 4200015 in accordance with law.