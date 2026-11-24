Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: In a significant order concerning the alleged cross-border smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives through drones, the Special NIA Court, Jammu, has rejected the bail application of an accused allegedly involved in collecting and transporting drone-dropped weapons consignments linked to a Pakistan-based terror network.

Special Judge NIA Cases, Jammu, Prem Sagar, while rejecting the bail plea of Zakir Hussain alias Sonu, son of Ali Mohammad, a resident of Haria Chak, Hiranagar, Kathua, observed that the material placed on record disclosed a prima facie case against the accused and that his release at the present stage could hamper the administration of justice.

Advertisement

The case relates to an incident on May 29, 2022, when police personnel posted at Dhalti under Police Station Rajbagh, Kathua, noticed a drone-like object moving towards Indian territory from across the border. Police opened fire, following which the object fell in an open area.

Subsequent examination revealed that the drone was carrying a payload containing explosives. An FIR was initially registered at Police Station Rajbagh before the National Investigation Agency took over the investigation and re-registered the case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA alleged that Zakir Hussain came into contact with other accused persons, including Habib and Mian Sohail, and subsequently assisted in the collection and transportation of arms and ammunition consignments allegedly delivered through drones.

Investigators claimed that the accused was involved in handling four to five such consignments at locations including the Haria Chak graveyard and an area near the Ujh river. The prosecution further relied upon call detail records, mobile phone data, witness statements and other material allegedly establishing his contact and coordination with co-accused during the relevant period.

After considering the rival submissions and relevant Supreme Court judgments, the Special Judge observed that the grant or refusal of bail must be determined by examining the seriousness of the allegations, the available material, the statutory restrictions and the surrounding circumstances.

The court noted that charges had already been framed on September 11, 2025, and that the trial was proceeding with the examination of prosecution witnesses. It further observed that the argument concerning delay in trial could not, in the circumstances of the case, constitute a sufficient ground for granting bail.

The court held that the material available on record indicated the accused’s prima facie involvement in the alleged conspiracy and that his release at the present stage could affect the course of justice. Accordingly, the bail application was rejected.