NIA Court Awards 7 Years To Man In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy Case

Bengaluru, Aug 30: An NIA court sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in an ISIS-linked terror conspiracy aimed at carrying out targeted killings to provoke communal riots, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation, the conspiracy was masterminded by Mehaboob Pasha, the prime accused in the case, who conducted several meetings at his residence in Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru.

In these meetings, the accused planned targeted killings to incite communal riots and further the anti-national agenda of the proscribed ISIS terror organisation, the statement added.

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Convicted accused Syed Fasiur Rehaman alias Syed Faseeh Ur Rehman participated in these conspiracy meetings and purchased tents and knives from a Decathlon Sports store for jungle-camp training of Al-Hind group members, the statement noted.

The conspiracy aimed to establish an ISIS/Daesh wilayah (province), the anti-terror agency said.

Rehman has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 48,000.

The case was initially registered by the Karnataka State Police on January 10, 2020, in Bengaluru and was subsequently taken over and re-registered by the NIA on January 23 of that year.

As of now, the NIA has filed three chargesheets against 20 accused individuals. Previously, Haneef Khan was convicted on July 14, 2026, after pleading guilty during the trial, which began in October 2025.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the NIA is working to trace the online handler responsible for planning and coordinating the establishment of the module involved in the conspiracy, the statement said. (Agencies)