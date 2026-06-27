NIA Chargesheets Three Including Absconding Paediatrician In Red Fort Blast Case

New Delhi, Jun 27: The National Investigation (NIA) has chargesheeted three more persons, including a paediatrician who is absconding, for involvement in the high-intensity vehicle-borne bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort last year, officials said on Saturday.

The NIA has named Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and absconding Muzafar Ahmad, alias Faraz alias Zafar -- all from Jammu and Kashmir -- as accused in its supplementary chargesheet filed before Patiala House Courts here, they said.

This takes the number of persons chargesheeted in the case to 13, which includes prime accused Dr Umer Un Nabi, driver of the explosive-laden car who died in the blast, officials said.

Muzafar Ahmed, a pediatrician (MBBS, MD), has been identified as elder brother of co-accused Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather and a founding member of "AGuH (Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind) Interim" -- an offshoot of the Al-Qaeda, a statement issued by the NIA said.

NIA investigation has found Muzafar to be one of the prime architects -- along with co-accused Umer, Muzammil, Adeel, and Mufti Irfan -- of the conspiracy that led to the deadly vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killing 11 people.

NIA's probe has revealed that Muzafar had attended the secret Eidgah meeting in Srinagar in June 2022, during which AGuH Interim was established, the statement said, identifying Muzafar as one of the founding members of the terror module.

Muzafar was deeply involved in the manufacture, testing and safekeeping of TATP-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at a clandestine facility run by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University, Faridabad, the statement said.

TATP or Triacetone Triperoxide is a homemade explosive.

A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) has also been issued against Muzafar and efforts are on to track and arrest him, the probe agency said.

As per NIA investigations, Zameer, an Overground Worker (OGW) of AGuH Interim, was actively in touch with handlers, and acted as a courier for arms, ammunition, and cash for the terror module.

Tufail, a former OGW of Pakistan-based proscribed terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), served as the module's arms supplier.

He had procured one AK-47, one Krinkov rifle, one pistol, magazines and live ammunition through dead drops orchestrated by a handler, and delivered them to the deceased main accused Dr Umer Un Nabi for Rs 3 lakh, the anti-terror agency said.

NIA, which established the linkages between various accused through multi-disciplinary investigation, including detailed forensic testing, geo-location mapping of conspiracy sites and granular financial-trail analysis, is continuing its probe in the case, the statement said.