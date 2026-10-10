NIA chargesheets Kishtwar terror attack case accused for harbouring terrorists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a 535-page chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against an arrested accused and three Pakistani terrorists killed during an encounter in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror attack on February 22, 2026.

The arrested accused has been identified as Maneer Ahmed, son of Mohammad Yousuf Koli, a resident of Naidgam, Chatroo, Inderwal, in Kishtwar district.

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The chargesheet also named three killed terrorists, including Saifullah alias Saifullah Kashmiri, alias Atiq Nazir, alias Atiq Ur Rehman, a Pakistani national and commander of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The case pertains to the terrorist attack at Wani Mohalla, Passer Kote, in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

It was registered by the NIA as RC-03/2026/NIA/JMU.

According to the NIA, the chargesheet details the conspiracy behind the attack, the roles played by the three terrorists and the arrested accused, along with supporting evidence collected during the investigation.

Maneer Ahmed has been charged under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for allegedly harbouring and concealing terrorists involved in attacks on security forces and civilians in the hilly areas of Kishtwar.

The agency has also invoked relevant penal provisions against the terrorists for allegedly waging war against India and conspiring to carry out terrorist activities from across the border.

The attack involved three terrorists led by Saifullah, who was affiliated with Kashmir Tigers (Azrael Group), an outfit operating under the proscribed JeM.

All three terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire by security forces.

The NIA stated that the group had been active in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district and was allegedly involved in several attacks that resulted in the killing of security personnel and local residents.

The investigation also established the alleged role of the arrested accused in providing support to the terrorist group.

The agency said its investigation, spanning nearly five months, had traced the conspiracy behind the attack to Pakistan. Further investigation into the case is continuing.