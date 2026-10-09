NIA Chargesheets Arrested Accused And Three Killed JeM Terrorists In Kishtwar Terror Attack Case

JAMMU, Oct 9: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 9th October 2026 filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against arrested accused Maneer Ahmed, S/o Mohammad Yousuf Koli, R/o Naidgam, Chatroo, Inderwal, District Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir UT, and three killed Pakistani terrorists, including Saifullah @ Saifullah Kashmiri @ Atiq Nazir @ Atiq Ur Rehman. The chargesheet pertains to the terrorist attack case dated 22nd February 2026 at Chatroo, Wani Mohalla, Passer Kote, District Kishtwar (RC-03/2026/NIA/JMU).

The 535-page chargesheet details the conspiracy, the role of the three killed terrorists, including Saifullah, a resident of Pakistan and commander of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish e Mohammad (JeM), and of arrested accused Maneer Ahmed, along with the supporting evidence in the case. It charges Maneer Ahmed with voluntarily harbouring and concealing terrorists involved in attacks on security forces and civilians in the hilly District Kishtwar of J&K UT, under relevant provisions of the UA (P) Act, 1967. NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused terrorists for waging war against India and hatching conspiracy from across the border.

The attack involved three terrorists led by terror commander Saifullah, affiliated to Kashmir Tigers (Azrael Group), which acts under the proscribed terrorist organisation JeM. Retaliatory fire from the security forces led to the killing of all three. The group, which was active in the upper reaches of District Kishtwar, was found to have conducted several attacks that resulted in the killing of security forces personnel and locals. Arrested accused Maneer Ahmed has been found to be involved in providing support to the group.

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NIA’s investigation, spanning almost 5 months, has traced the conspiracy in the case to Pakistan. Further investigation in the case is continuing.