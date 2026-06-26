NIA chargesheets 11 accused for spreading terrorist ideology in West Bengal, northeastern states

New Delhi, Jun 26: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 11 people in connection with a terror conspiracy hatched by an offshoot of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist outfit to spread its ideology in West Bengal and northeastern states, officials said on Friday.

The agency probe found the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy orchestrated by the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The accused have been named in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati, it said.

The conspiracy involved promotion of Bangladesh-based terrorist organisation's extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit's network in India, the officials said.

Investigations by the anti-terror organisation showed that the JBM senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established the IMK to promote the banned outfit's nefarious agenda on Indian soil, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The NIA investigations had further revealed that the 11 chargesheeted accused had conspired to grow the presence of the IMK/JMB in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda, it said.

They were promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB, the statement said.

Two of the key chargesheeted accused have been identified as Nasimuddin, who was spearheading the IMK's activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was leading the outfit in Tripura, the anti-terror agency said.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA uncovered a trail of incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records, which were used to build the case against the accused. (Agencies)