NIA Attaches Property Used To Harbour Pakistani LeT Terrorists In Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 12: The National Investigation Agency on Monday attached a residential property in Srinagar, in connection with an alleged cross-border terror conspiracy involving Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), citing its use for harbouring Pakistani terrorists and concealing incriminating material linked to the terror network.

NIA said the residential property at village Danihama, Hazratbal, Srinagar, belonging to accused Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama Gas was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after obtaining prior approval from the Director General of NIA.

The agency said the investigationinto the 2026 case had established a direct link between the property and the alleged terrorist conspiracy.

Advertisement

NIA said the case was originally registered as on March 31, 2026 at Police Station Zakoora, Srinagar, and was subsequently taken over and re-registered by NIA.

The Agency said the investigation has exposed a network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly working in coordination with Pakistan-based LeT handlers to facilitate the infiltration, movement, shelter and logistical support of Pakistani terrorists for carrying out attacks against Government establishments, security forces and civilians.

A search conducted on April 6, 2026 at the residential premises of Mir at Danihama, Hazratbal, , led to the detection of two suspected Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib, who were allegedly associated with LeT.

"An explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material were also recovered and seized from the premises. The investigation further revealed that the accused had knowingly provided his residential premises as a safe haven for the terrorists and had allowed the property to be used for facilitating their activities," NIA said.

The investigation is continuing to identify and expose the complete terror-support network, including other OGWs, facilitators and persons linked to the Pakistan-based handlers, the anti-terror agency added. (AGENCIES)