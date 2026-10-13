NIA attaches property in terror case

NEW DELHI, Oct 12:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, allegedly used for harbouring Pakistani terrorists and concealing incriminating material connected with the terror network, officials said on Monday.

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The property at Khasra no. 315, Danihama village in Hazratbal, belonging to accused Ghulam Mohammad Mir, alias Mama Gas, was attached in a case related to cross-border terrorist conspiracy involving the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a statement issued by the NIA said.

The property was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after obtaining the requisite prior approval of the NIA director general.

The investigation established a direct nexus between the property and the terrorist conspiracy, as the premises were allegedly used for harbouring Pakistani terrorists and concealing incriminating material connected with the terror network, the statement said.

The case was registered on March 31 at Zakoora police station, and was subsequently taken over and re-registered by NIA.

The agency said that its investigation exposed a network of local over ground workers (OGWs) allegedly working in coordination with Pakistan-based LeT handlers to facilitate the infiltration, movement, shelter and logistical support of Pakistani terrorists for carrying out attacks against government establishments, security forces and civilians.

A search conducted on April 6 at Mir's residence led to the detection of two suspected Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib, who were allegedly associated with LeT, the probe agency said.

The NIA had recovered and seized an explosive-like substance, digital devices, and other incriminating material from the premises.

The investigation further revealed that the accused had knowingly provided his residential premises as a safe haven for the terrorists and had allowed the property to be used for facilitating their activities, it said.

The investigation is continuing to identify and expose the complete terror-support network, including other OGWs, facilitators and persons linked to the Pakistan-based handlers, it added. (PTI)