NIA arrests two for setting up terror group in TN

NEW DELHI, July 14: The National Investigation Agency (NSA) has arrested two accused in a case related to setting up a terror group Ansarulla for “waging war against Government of India”, an official statement said here on Sunday.

The Central terror probe agency move comes after the recovery of incriminating documents and materials during the searches and subsequent investigation on Saturday.

The accused, Hassan Ali and Harish Mohammad, are resident of Nagapattanam district of Tamil Nadu. They will be produced before the NIA Special Court at Chennai on Sunday for judicial custody.

On a credible tip off, the NIA carried out searches at the house and office of Syed Mohammed Bukhari in Chennai city besides at the houses of Hassan Ali and Harish Mohammed in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu.

During searches conducted on Saturday, nine mobiles, 15 SIM cards, seven memory cards, three laptops, five hard discs, six pen drives, two tablets and three CDsand DVDs besides incriminating documents including magazines, banners, notices, posters and books have been seized by NIA.

In a detailed questing of these accused on Saturday, the probe agency arrested Hassan Ali and Harish Mohammad.

“Based on credible information received that accused persons, while being within and beyond India, had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the terrorist gang Ansarulla”, the probe agency registered a case on July 9 against Syed Bukhari a resident of Chennai, Hassan Ali and Harish Mohamed,both native of Nagapattinam and others under section 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC besides sections 17, 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act”, the NIA officials said.

It has also been learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India, the officials added. (UNI)