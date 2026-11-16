NIA arrests another accused in seizure of over 236 kg methamphetamine in Mizoram

NEW DELHI, Nov 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another accused from Assam's Silchar in connection with the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 30.72 crore in May last year in Mizoram, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Nurul Islam, was arrested on Sunday, they said.

Several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, were seized from the possession of the accused, they said.

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NIA investigation has revealed Islam to be the mastermind behind the cross-border trafficking of the seized methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate drug trafficking network, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

Methamphetamine, also known as meth, is a potent synthetic psychostimulant with a high potential for abuse and dependence. It is notified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and its illicit manufacture, possession, transportation and trafficking attract stringent penal consequences.

Five accused persons, including two from Mizoram, two from Tripura and one from Assam, were earlier chargesheeted in the case.

Further investigation in the case is continuing to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy and to uncover the wider network, the NIA said. (PTI)