NHPC hosts 50th Annual General Meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: NHPC hosted its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) through video conferencing from its Registered Office, Faridabad.

The members of the Company, inter alia, considered the proposal for declaration of a final dividend of Rs 0.21 per equity share for FY 2025-26, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share paid in February 2026.

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Bhupender Gupta, CMD addressed the shareholders at the AGM. Members of the NHPC Board, including Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects), Suprakash Adhikari, Director (Technical), Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Director (Finance), Paresh R. Ranpara, Director (Personnel), Diwakar Nath Misra, Government Nominee Director, Dr. Bernadette Lyngdoh, Independent Director were also present alongwith Rupa Deb, Company Secretary.

Gupta highlighted the growing importance of hydropower in India's clean energy transition, particularly for grid balancing, peaking support and energy storage amid the rapid expansion of solar and wind power. He said that the renewed focus on Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) and supportive policy measures present significant opportunities for the hydropower sector.

Highlighting the Company's performance during FY 2025-26, Gupta stated that NHPC achieved its highest-ever capacity addition of 1,850 MW in a single financial year through commissioning of Subansiri Lower (750 MW), Parbati-II (800 MW) and Karnisar Solar (300 MW) projects, reflecting the Company's sustained project execution capabilities built over five decades.

The Company's consolidated installed capacity, including subsidiaries and joint ventures, crossed 9,333 MW, with 17 projects aggregating 9,204 MW under construction.

On a standalone basis, NHPC's power stations generated 23,307 Million Units (MU) during FY 2025-26 from an installed capacity of 7,401 MW across 25 power stations. On the financial performance of the Company, Gupta stated that NHPC recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,220.46 crore and standalone net profit of Rs 3,617.80 crore during FY 2025-26.

NHPC made significant progress on its project development and clean energy initiatives, including CCEA approval for the 1,720 MW Kamala HEP, substantial progress in the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project and signing of a MoA with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the 3,097 MW Etalin HEP.

The Company also advanced its Pumped Storage and Renewable Energy portfolio, including the 50 MW floating solar project at West Kallada, Kerala and achieved full restoration of the 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim.