Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: NHPC Regional Office, Jammu, organised a UT-level painting competition on "Energy Conservation" at its Narwal premises, with 94 students from various schools participating in the event.

Organised as part of the national campaign of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the competition aimed to sensitise students towards energy conservation through art. The contest was held in two categories-Group A (Classes V to VII) and Group B (Classes VIII to X). A total of 26 participants were awarded prizes, including first, second, third and 10 consolation prizes in each group.

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In Group A, Tamana Kaith of Class VII, JKPPS, Jammu, won the first prize, while Advik Bhardwaj of Class VI, Jodhamal Public School, bagged second prize. Dakshita Verma of Class VII, Army Public School, Nagrota, secured third prize.

In Group B, Ujjwal of Class IX, Heritage School, Jammu, clinched first prize, followed by Manvi Verma of Class X, KC International School, Jammu, and Rutba Zehra of Class VIII, Classic Public Higher Secondary School, Ahmadpora, Magam, at second and third positions respectively.

NHPC Executive Director, Regional Office, Jammu, Anish Gouraha, congratulated the winners and appreciated the participants and schools for spreading awareness about energy conservation through their creative expressions. He urged students to make energy saving a part of their daily lives.

The paintings were evaluated by a four-member jury comprising Vikas Khajuria, Ankush Kesar, Deepa Soni and Rachita Dutta. NHPC officials and jury members distributed certificates of merit, participation certificates and prize money among the winners. Students, teachers, parents and NHPC officials were present on the occasion.