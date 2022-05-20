NHPC Director reaches Kishtwar on three days visit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 20: NHPC Director (Projects) Biswajit Basu reached Kishtwar on three days visit.

Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) was given a grand welcome by MK Singh, Group General Manager (In-Charge), Dulhasti Power Station and senior officers and employees of NHPC and CVPPPL, on his arrival.

On this tour Rajan Kumar, Regional Head, NHPC Regional Office Jammu, Rajat Gupta MD (CVPPPL) and Ashok Kumar Nauriyal, ED (PMSG) Corporate office is also accompanying him.

On the occasion, a guard of honour was presented by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel to welcome Bishwajit Basu, after which a tree plantation program was organized. Biswajit Basu accompanied with Rajan Kumar, Rajat Gupta and Ashok Kumar Nauriyal also planted trees in the programme.

During this, MK Singh Group General Manager (Incharge) Dulhasti Power Station, Dr Nisha Sharma General Manager (Medical Services), Sharad Jaikar, General Manager (Civil), Surendra Kumar Mishra, General Manager (Electrical), Dr RP Singh, Group Deputy General Manager (HR), Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy General Manager (Finance), and other officers and employees were present.

Meanwhile, Biswajit Basu visited Sawalkote HE Project (1856MW), the largest hydropower project in J&K being developed by NHPC. In his visit, Basu inspected various key components of the Project. He visited Dam, road access tunnel, bridge and other identified key sites of the Project and reviewed progress of the project so far.

Rajan Kumar, Executive Director Regional Head and Head of Project, highlighted activities undertaken by NHPC during past few months towards development of the Project. He informed that shortly infrastructure development activities will further pick up once the sanction from Government is received.

Basu also had an interaction with local people and Sarpanchs of local Panchayats.

Speaking on the occasion, Basu informed that construction of Sawalkote Project will significantly enhance the development in this region. NHPC through CSR shall take up number of activities in the area that will further boost growth and development process in the area.

Basu also inaugurated Administrative Block at Project Head Quarter, Tangar Complex and carried out plantation in the complex.