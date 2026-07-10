NHPC CMD reviews progress of CVPPL Hydropower Projects in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: NHPC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Bhupender Gupta accompanied by Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh today reviewed the progress of Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL)'s ongoing hydropower projects in Kishtwar district.

The NHPC delegation was received by CVPPL Managing Director Ramesh Mukhiya and senior project officials on their arrival in Kishtwar.

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The review commenced with an inspection of the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project at Dangduru, where the senior officials assessed the progress of civil works and reviewed the overall status of construction.

The delegation later visited the Kwar Hydroelectric Project, where CMD Bhupender Gupta inaugurated the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT) Outlet Bridge.

During the visit, he also inaugurated the Draft Tube Elbow erection works for Unit-4, marking the commencement of electro-mechanical (E&M) equipment installation at the project.

At the Kiru Hydroelectric Project, the NHPC leadership reviewed the progress of dam and powerhouse construction.

The team also witnessed the successful lowering of the 38-ton runner for Unit-2, a significant milestone in the project's execution.

On the final day of the visit, Bhupender Gupta chaired a series of review meetings with project stakeholders to assess overall progress and address key implementation challenges.

He underscored the need for close coordination among all agencies to ensure the timely completion and commissioning of the Pakal Dul, Kwar and Kiru hydropower projects.

CVPPL Managing Director Ramesh Mukhiya expressed gratitude to the NHPC leadership for their continued guidance, support and encouragement in advancing the company's hydropower projects in Jammu & Kashmir.

He reaffirmed CVPPL's commitment to completing the projects within the stipulated timelines.