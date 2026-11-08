NHPC celebrates 52nd Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company and Navratna enterprise of the Government of India today celebrated its 52nd Raising Day with great enthusiasm.

The celebrations were organized at NHPC's Corporate Office in Faridabad as well as across all its Regional Offices, Power Stations, Projects and units.

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The event began with the unfurling of the NHPC flag by Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC and singing of NHPC anthem at its Corporate Office in Faridabad.

On this occasion, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects), Suprakash Adhikari, Director (Technical), Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Director (Finance) and Paresh R. Ranpara, Director (Personnel) alongwith other senior officers and employees of the Company were also present.

Senior officers and employees of NHPC's various Regional Offices, Power Stations, Projects and Units located across the country also joined the celebrations through live webcast.

Addressing the gathering, Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC, extended his greetings to all members of the NHPC family, including serving and retired employees, their families, security personnel and contract workers.

Recalling NHPC's journey since its inception on November 7, 1975, he highlighted the Company's achievements over five decades and appreciated the dedication, professionalism and teamwork of employees in establishing NHPC as India's largest hydropower company.

CMD, NHPC also emphasised the Company's expanding presence in solar, wind and pumped storage projects, alongwith its initiatives in Green Hydrogen.

Highlighting major project milestones, he informed that five units (1,250 MW) of the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project have been successfully commissioned, while construction of the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project is progressing steadily.

Highlighting NHPC's role in nation-building, Gupta reaffirmed the Corporation's commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and India's Net Zero target by 2070.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of India, Ministry of Power, State Governments and all stakeholders for their continued support, and called upon the NHPC family to work together with the spirit of "One NHPC, One Vision, One Mission" towards strengthening the country's energy security and achieving new milestones in clean energy development and sustainable growth.