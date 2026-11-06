NHPC announces financial results for half year ended 30th Sept, 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: NHPC Limited, a premier 'Navratna' PSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India today declared its Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026 with the approval of its Board of Directors in its meeting held on 4th November 2026.

During the half year ended 30th September, 2026, NHPC recorded a standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 2639 Crore as compared to PAT of Rs 1997 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year i.e. an increase of 32 %.

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Standalone PAT during the second quarter is Rs 1525 Crore as compared to PAT of Rs 926 Crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year i.e. an increase of 65 %.

The Company's revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 51 % to Rs 4125 Crore as compared to Rs 2732 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The increase in revenue is mainly due to partial commissioning of Subansiri Lower Project, resumption of commercial generation of Teesta-V Power Station during second quarter of FY 2026-27 and better generation performance by Parbati-II Power Station.

The Company achieved highest ever generation of 21,469 MU during the half-year, an increase of 27% as compared to the generation during corresponding half-year of FY 2025-26.

The consolidated profit attributable to the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2026, stood at Rs 1549 Crore as compared to Rs 1021 Crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year i.e. an increase of 52%.