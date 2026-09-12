NHM Strike Enters Fourth Day As Inister Urges Employees To Resume Work

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: The ongoing strike by National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Jammu and Kashmir entered its fourth day, disrupting healthcare services as the employees extended their agitation by another 72 hours till Monday.

The employees, protesting under the banner of the UT-level Coordination Committee of the J&K National Health Mission Employees Association (JKNHMEA), said the strike would continue until the government provides a written assurance on their long-pending demands.

The protesting employees said the government had sought two months during their earlier strike on April 1 and 2 to prepare a roadmap for addressing their demands. However, they alleged that even after several months, no concrete progress had been made.

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Their demands include salary revision, social security benefits, retirement benefits and a golden handshake, among other issues. The employees said they had informed the government in advance about their decision to resume the agitation and were now seeking a written commitment with a definite timeline.

Meanwhile, J&K Health Minister Sakina Itoo appealed to the striking employees to return to work, saying doctors, pharmacists, paramedical workers and other NHM personnel were performing sensitive duties and should not resort to protests that affect healthcare services.

Itoo said the government was examining issues concerning leave salary and pension benefits, while a proposal regarding NHM employees had already been sent to the Government of India. She said she had raised their concerns with the union Health Ministry and would send a reminder to Delhi.

"Since they are our own people, our own children, sisters and brothers, we do not want to take steps that may cause them hardship. I once again appeal to them to call off the strike and return to work," the minister said.

The minister also criticised BJP leaders for allegedly failing to resolve the employees' issues, saying the responsibility for matters requiring approval from the Centre lay with the BJP-led government in Delhi. (Agencies)