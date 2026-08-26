NHM orders month-end salaries, fixes accountability

Employees blame PaySys for delays

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Aug 25: The National Health Mission (NHM), J&K has directed that salaries of all eligible NHM employees be processed regularly and disbursed by the last day of every month, while fixing responsibility on officials for avoidable delays in salary payments.

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The directive has laid down a detailed mechanism for preparation, verification, processing and disbursement of salary bills across the Mission.

As per the directive, the process for preparation and initiation of salary bills must begin well in advance every month to ensure sufficient time for completion of all requisite formalities and disbursement of salaries by the last day of the month.

The concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) have been made responsible for timely preparation, verification, authorisation and submission or initiation of salary bills for all eligible NHM staff under their respective jurisdictions.

They have also been directed to ensure that no delay occurs at the DDO level.

A key monitoring role has been assigned to the Finance Management Group (FMG), NHM, J&K, directing it to conduct a review during the last week of every month with all concerned DDOs regarding the status of salary-bill preparation, submission and processing.

The review will specifically cover pending cases, deficiencies, technical or system-related issues and any other matter likely to affect timely disbursement of salaries.

The FMG has been directed to ensure that such issues are identified and resolved on priority so that salaries are disbursed by the last day of the month.

In cases of technical, financial, system-related or procedural issues, including problems arising in SNA-SPARSH that may affect the timely processing or disbursement of salaries, the concerned DDO has been directed to immediately bring the matter to the notice of the FMG.

The FMG, in turn, has been tasked with taking up such matters with the concerned agency or authority and pursuing them until their satisfactory resolution.

The order states that no employee's salary shall be withheld or delayed without valid, recorded justification and approval of the competent authority.

The FMG has further been directed to maintain monthly records of salary processing and disbursement for all NHM staff, including field-level employees, along with details of delays, their reasons and steps taken to resolve them.

NHM employees, however, said that despite the budget having been released around 27 days ago, salaries had still not been credited, with the delay being attributed to issues involving NIC and the J&K PaySys portal.

They said the situation had become increasingly difficult for staff working under NHM on meagre wages.

They also claimed that even when salary bills are submitted at the beginning of the month, the credit of salaries can take several days.

According to them, if the bill is submitted on the first day, the salary is credited after 10 days.

The employees said the implementation of the new order would depend on timely resolution of the technical and system-related issues and urged the authorities to ensure that the month-end deadline prescribed by NHM is followed in practice.