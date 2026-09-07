NHM employees warn of UT-wide strike from Sept 18

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: National Health Mission Employees Association, NHMEA-REG J&K, has warned of a UT-wide strike and intensified protest from September 18 if the Jammu and Kashmir Government fails to take meaningful and concrete action on its long-pending demands by September 17.

Issuing what it described as a final deadline, Dr Ashraf Giri, chief spokesperson, NHMEA-REG J&K, during a press conference said the Association would have no option but to launch the agitation if the concerns of NHM employees remained substantially unaddressed by September 17. He said employees from different sections of NHM across J&K would participate in the proposed agitation.

Advertisement

Rohit Seth, president, NHMEA-REG J&K, said NHM employees had exhausted all democratic and administrative channels, including repeated representations, meetings and discussions with the Mission Directorate, administration and Government. Despite this, he said, several important issues continued to remain unresolved.

The Association has sought regularization through a concrete, time-bound process and Equal Pay for Equal Work until regularization, besides implementation of 7th Pay Commission benefits for eligible employees. It has also demanded Rs 30 lakh compensation to the families of employees dying in service and Rs 20 lakh retirement benefits upon completion of service.

Other demands include release of pending Loyalty Bonus, introduction of a One-Time Transfer Policy for genuine cases and timely release of monthly salaries.

Rohit Seth said assurances that the issues were under consideration could no longer satisfy employees, who now wanted concrete decisions and visible action. He said the Association had also raised the demands with Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, and other concerned authorities, but tangible results were still awaited.

Dr Ashraf Giri said the September 17 deadline should be treated as the final opportunity for the Government to demonstrate seriousness and initiate concrete action. He said the proposed agitation had been decided after considerable patience and repeated attempts at dialogue.