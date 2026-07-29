NHM employees warn of strike after Aug 15

Seeks salary hike, Golden Handshake policy

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: The J&K National Health Mission Employees Association (JKNHMEA) today gave the Government time until August 15 to resolve its long-pending demands, warning that it will resume its deferred UT-wide strike and intensify its agitation across J&K if no concrete decision is taken by then.

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Addressing a press conference here, Association leaders said the deadline was extended after Mission Director, National Health Mission, Akriti Sagar, sought an additional 15 days to finalise and submit a proposal on the employees' demands to the Administrative Department for further consideration.

JKNHMEA said it agreed to extend the deadline in the spirit of constructive dialogue and on the assurance given by the Mission Director during a recent follow-up meeting with its delegation.

The employees' body, however, expressed concern over what it termed the continued delay in addressing the issues of thousands of NHM employees across J&K, saying repeated assurances had yet to translate into concrete action.

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JKNHMEA Chief Spokesperson Abdul Rauoof said the employees had exercised restraint despite prolonged uncertainty and had consistently preferred dialogue over confrontation.

He said the Association had honoured every assurance given by the Government and had continued to wait for a positive outcome.

He warned that the Association would resume its agitation if the Government failed to act within the extended deadline.

The Association reiterated that its demands were aimed at ensuring financial security and dignity for NHM employees serving the healthcare sector across the Union Territory.

It urged the Government to approve a salary hike and frame a comprehensive Golden Handshake Policy without further delay. JKNHMEA said it hoped the Government would act before the expiry of the extended deadline to resolve the long-pending issues amicably and avoid any disruption to healthcare services.