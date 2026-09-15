NHM employees’ strike enters day 6, agitation extended by 72 hrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Sept 14: The NHM employees’ strike entered its sixth consecutive day across Jammu and Kashmir today, with the leadership deciding to extend the agitation for another 72 hours for the second time as the Government failed to give any concrete response to their long-pending demands.

Protests continued at District and Block Headquarters across Jammu Division under the leadership of Provincial President, All JKNHMEA Jammu Division, Dr Vikas Sharma, while employees in Kashmir Division participated under the leadership of Provincial President Kashmir Division Muneer Ahmed Andrabi and UT President NTEP J&K Musadiq Rafiq Parra.

Advertisement

The decision to further extend the strike was taken by the NHM employees’ leadership today in view of the absence of any response from the Government on their demands. The employees had earlier extended the agitation for another 72 hours after the initial strike period ended.

Doctors, paramedical and management staff, besides employees associated with NTEP and other NHM schemes, participated in the protests across the Union Territory. Employees at several health facilities also participated in the agitation by wearing black ribbons.

Click here to watch video

The employees reiterated their demands for a comprehensive job policy, job security, golden handshake, retirement and social security benefits, EPF coverage for all eligible categories, loyalty benefits for left-out NHM employees and resolution of other service-related issues.

Addressing employees at a hospital in Jammu, Rohit Seth said the staff had been compelled to take the protest route due to continued delays in resolving their demands. He sought timely release of salaries, implementation of 7th Pay Commission benefits, issuance of the long-pending Loyalty Bonus order and benefits for duties performed on Sundays and gazetted holidays.

“We had hoped that the Government and concerned authorities would come forward with a positive and concrete response. Unfortunately, no satisfactory resolution has emerged so far,” another NHM leader said, adding, “We want dialogue, not confrontation. We want a concrete solution, not repeated assurances.”