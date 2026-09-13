NHM employees' strike continues in second 72-hour phase

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Sept 12: The strike-cum-protest by National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Jammu and Kashmir continued today in its second 72-hour phase, with the employees pressing the Government for a concrete resolution of their long-pending demands relating to job security, social security and service benefits.

The employees had extended the agitation on September 11 after completion of the initial 72-hour strike, as the Government and concerned authorities failed to provide any concrete assurance on their demands.

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Protests continued at District and Block Headquarters across Jammu Division under the leadership of Provincial President, All JKNHMEA Jammu Division, Dr Vikas Sharma, while employees in Kashmir Division participated under the leadership of Provincial President Kashmir Division Muneer Ahmed Andrabi and UT President NTEP J&K Musadiq Rafiq Parra.

Doctors, paramedical and management staff, besides employees associated with NTEP and other NHM schemes, participated in the protests across the Union Territory.

The employees are demanding a comprehensive job policy, job security, golden handshake, retirement and social security benefits, EPF coverage for all eligible categories, loyalty benefits for left-out NHM employees and resolution of other service-related issues.

The UT Level Coordination Committee of NHM Employees J&K had decided to extend the strike after assessing the Government response during the initial 72-hour agitation. The employees maintained that despite years of service to the healthcare system, their major service-related concerns remained unresolved.

Chief spokesperson, All JKNHMEA Jammu Division, Dr Hamid Parray, said the employees would continue to pursue their demands through peaceful and democratic means.

Abdul Rauoof, chief spokesperson, All JKNHMEA Kashmir Division, said the continuation of the agitation reflected the collective resolve of NHM employees to seek a concrete solution to their long-pending issues.