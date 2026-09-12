NHM employees extend strike by another 72 hours

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Sept 11: National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Jammu and Kashmir today extended their ongoing strike-cum-protest by another 72 hours after the Government and concerned authorities failed to provide any concrete assurance on their long-pending demands.

The decision was taken unanimously by the UT Level Coordination Committee of NHM Employees J&K on the third and final day of the initial 72-hour strike, following an assessment of the response received from the Government. The employees said their demands relating to job security, social security and other service issues remained unresolved despite years of service to the healthcare system.

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Protests continued at District and Block Headquarters across Jammu Division under the leadership of provincial president, All JKNHMEA Jammu Division, Dr Vikas Sharma, while employees in Kashmir Division participated under the leadership of provincial president Kashmir Division Muneer Ahmed Andrabi and UT president NTEP J&K Musadiq Rafiq Parra.

Doctors, paramedical and management staff, besides employees associated with NTEP and other NHM schemes, participated in the protests across the Union Territory.

The employees reiterated their demands for a comprehensive job policy, job security, golden handshake, retirement and social security benefits, EPF coverage for all eligible categories, loyalty benefits for left-out NHM employees and resolution of other service-related issues.

Chief spokesperson, All JKNHMEA Jammu Division, Dr Hamid Parray, said the extension reflected the employees' determination to pursue their demands through peaceful and democratic means.

"We had hoped that the Government and concerned authorities would come forward with a positive and concrete response during these 72 hours. Unfortunately, no satisfactory resolution has emerged so far," he said, adding, "We want dialogue, not confrontation. We want a concrete solution, not repeated assurances."

Chief spokesperson, All JKNHMEA Kashmir Division, Abdul Rauoof, said the extension was a collective decision of the UT Level Coordination Committee, as employees had demonstrated patience but received no concrete response.