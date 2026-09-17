NHM Employees Extend Strike By 72 Hours From September 18 Across J&K

Srinagar, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission Employees Association (JKNHMEA), through its Joint Coordination Committee, has announced the extension of its ongoing peaceful protest/strike across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of 72 hours with effect from September 18, 2026.

In a formal communication addressed to the Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, the association said the decision to extend the agitation has been taken in view of the continued pendency of its long-standing demands and the absence of a concrete and time-bound resolution from the competent authorities.

The association stated that the extended protest would continue to remain peaceful, democratic and constitutional, with participating employees expected to maintain discipline and uphold public order.

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According to the communication, the association has formally conveyed its decision to the authorities in advance for their information and necessary cognizance.

The JKNHMEA further reiterated its commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement, expressing hope that the government would initiate meaningful and time-bound measures to address what it described as the genuine grievances of NHM employees.

The communication has been issued by Abdul Roauff, Chief Spokesperson, Joint Coordination Committee, JKNHMEA.

Copies of the communication have been forwarded to several senior authorities, including the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Union Labour and Employment Ministry, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Chief Minister, Health and Medical Education Minister, Labour and Employment Minister, Mission Director NHM, senior health officials, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of medical institutions and other concerned authorities.

The association has also circulated the communication to representatives of employees’ organisations, legal advisers and the print and electronic media for information and necessary follow-up.