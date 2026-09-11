NHM employees continue strike on 2nd consecutive day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Jammu division today continued their 72-hour strike-cum-protest for the second consecutive day, pressing the Government for a comprehensive job policy, job security and social security benefits for employees who have served the healthcare system for years.

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The agitation was held at district and block headquarters across the Jammu division under the banner of the UT Level Coordination Committee of NHM Employees J&K and the leadership of Provincial president, JKNHMEA Jammu Division, Dr Vikas Sharma. Doctors, paramedical and management staff, along with employees associated with the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and other NHM schemes, participated in the protests.

The employees reiterated their long-pending demands, including a comprehensive job policy, job security, golden handshake, retirement and social security benefits, EPF coverage for all eligible categories and loyalty benefits for left-out NHM employees. They also raised other service-related issues concerning their career prospects and future security.

Chief spokesperson, All JKNHMEA Jammu division, Dr Hamid Parray, said the continued participation on the second day reflected the "deep sense of insecurity and frustration" among NHM employees after years of service.

"NHM employees have not come onto the streets overnight. We have served this healthcare system for years, worked in difficult and far-flung areas and stood with the Government whenever our services were required. Today, we are only asking for a secure and dignified future. Our demands are genuine and based on years of service," he said.

Dr Parray said the employees wanted dialogue with the Government and concrete measures rather than assurances. He urged the authorities to take the demands seriously and initiate meaningful steps towards their resolution, asserting that their agitation was democratic and aimed at securing their legitimate rights.

The Association maintained that the protest was not against the healthcare system or the public, but was intended to draw Government attention towards the long-pending concerns of NHM employees. It reiterated its readiness for meaningful dialogue and urged the Government to resolve the issues through constructive measures.