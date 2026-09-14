NHM employees continue strike despite Health Minister’s warning of action

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Despite Health Minister Sakeena Itoo's warning of action against striking employees, NHM staff across Jammu and Kashmir continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day today, holding peaceful demonstrations at hospitals, health centres and other health institutions and pressing the Government for early resolution of their long-pending service-related demands.

Employees at several health facilities participated in the agitation by wearing black ribbons. NHM Employees Association Jammu president Rohit Seth, along with members of the association, visited Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar and Sarwal Hospital, where NHM employees observed the protest and expressed support for the ongoing agitation.

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Addressing the employees, Rohit Seth said the staff had been compelled to take the protest route due to continued delays in resolving their demands. He sought timely release of salaries, implementation of 7th Pay Commission benefits, issuance of the long-pending Loyalty Bonus order and benefits for duties performed on Sundays and gazetted holidays.

"If the Government had addressed our issues, there would have been no reason for NHM employees to sit on protest," he said, adding that employees had continued to discharge their duties despite uncertainty over their service conditions and future.

Regularization remains the association's key demand. It also sought Equal Pay for Equal Work until regularization, citing benefits available to NHM employees in Delhi and Haryana. Other demands include job security, a retirement/social security policy, relief for employees serving in difficult and hard areas, and transfer/posting relief for those posted far from their homes.

"We do not want confrontation with the Government. We want to continue serving the people of J&K with dignity and dedication. But years-old assurances must now be implemented. NHM employees need written Government orders and a time-bound solution-not merely assurances," Seth said.

The Association urged the Government to initiate meaningful dialogue with employees and resolve their demands.