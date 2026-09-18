NHM Employees Call Off Strike After Written Assurance From Minister Sakeena Itoo

JAMMU, Sept 18: National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Jammu and Kashmir have called off their ongoing strike following a written assurance from Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo regarding their pending demands.

The decision came after discussions between representatives of the NHM employees and the government, during which the minister assured them that their genuine demands would be taken up for consideration and appropriate action.

Following the written assurance, the employees decided to suspend their protest and resume their duties, bringing relief to healthcare services that had been affected by the strike.

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The NHM employees had been pressing for resolution of their long-pending demands, including issues related to job security, regularisation and service conditions.

The employees’ representatives expressed appreciation to Minister Sakeena Itoo for giving the written assurance and said they would await further action from the government on the commitments made.

The development is expected to facilitate the smooth restoration of NHM-related healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir.(KNC)