NHM employees call for 72-hour strike from Sept 9

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 5: With medical interns already on strike for the past six days, National Health Mission (NHM) employees across J&K today announced a 72-hour UT-wide strike from September 9, citing the Government's failure to act on their long-pending demands.

The strike will involve NHM employees, including those working under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and other NHM schemes, across district, block and field levels in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

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The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the UT Level Joint Coordination Committee of NHM Employees following the expiry of its September 5 ultimatum to the Government and concerned authorities.

The committee said no concrete or satisfactory response or tangible action had been received despite repeated representations, discussions and assurances.

The development comes amid growing discontent among sections of the healthcare workforce. MBBS and BDS interns have been on strike for six days over their demand for enhancement of the monthly internship stipend.

Earlier, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) urged the J&K Government to formulate a comprehensive, time-bound job policy for NHM employees, seeking job security, regularisation, salary revision and retirement benefits.

The NHM employees' committee said its decision to strike had not been taken in haste and described the action as a "last resort" after repeated efforts to secure a resolution through dialogue and representations.

Dr Vikas Sharma, Divisional President, All JKNHMEA Jammu Division, said continued non-resolution of the employees' issues had left them with no option but to proceed with the strike.

Kashmir Division president Muneer Andrabi said employees had repeatedly demonstrated patience and faith in dialogue, but the continued lack of concrete action had compelled them to take collective action.

UT President, NTEP J&K, Musadiq Rafiq Parra, said NTEP and other NHM scheme employees would stand firmly with the UT-level programme, stressing their contribution to the public healthcare system.

The committee had earlier observed a two-day strike in April 2026, following which the Health Minister had assured employees of appropriate action on their grievances.