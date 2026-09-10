NHM employees begin 72-hour strike across J&K, services hit

*Seek pay revision, retirement benefits

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Sept 9: National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Jammu and Kashmir today began a 72-hour strike-cum-protest to press for job security, pay revision, retirement benefits and social security, with demonstrations held at district and block headquarters across the Union Territory.

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The agitation was organized under the banner of the UT-level Coordination Committee of the J&K National Health Mission Employees Association (JKNHMEA). Employees of various categories, including doctors, paramedical and management staff, besides personnel working under NTEP and other NHM schemes, participated in the protests.

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In Jammu Division, protests were held across districts under the leadership of provincial president JKNHMEA Jammu Division, Dr Vikas Sharma. Employees from Sub-Centres, PHCs, CHCs, District Hospitals and Government Medical Colleges joined the strike.

As part of the announced programme, NHM employees suspended routine and emergency services, affecting healthcare delivery at several facilities, particularly in rural and remote areas where a significant portion of the workforce is engaged under NHM.

In Ramban, district president of the Association Pardeep Singh Parihar said they were performing the same duties and working the same hours as employees in regular or personal-service positions but were receiving substantially lower salaries.

Protests were also held in Srinagar, Ganderbal and at GMC Baramulla, where employees raised slogans and displayed placards highlighting their long-pending demands. They sought a comprehensive job policy, salary and pay revision, retirement and social security benefits, EPF coverage for eligible categories, a golden handshake and loyalty benefits for left-out NHM employees.

At the protests, employees said they had served the Health Department for years on low and, in some cases, irregular remuneration, while continuing to face uncertainty over their employment and post-retirement future.

"For the last 16 years, there has been no job policy. We have been assured of a resolution, but nothing is happening. Our demands are basic, and the Government must address these issues," a protesting employee said.

Abdul Rauoof, chief spokesperson of JKNHMEA, said NHM personnel constituted an important component of the public healthcare system and had been rendering services across hospitals, health centres and various health programmes. He appealed to employees to remain peaceful and disciplined during the strike and urged the Government to initiate dialogue with the association, saying meaningful and time-bound engagement was needed to resolve the issues.

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) provincial president Jammu Mohd Ashraf Sheikh urged the Government to initiate result-oriented and time-bound dialogue with NHM representatives and take concrete measures on job security, regularization, fair remuneration, service conditions and social security.

The Association called for concrete and time-bound measures to provide NHM employees a clear roadmap regarding their employment, remuneration and social security. It cautioned that continued non-resolution of the demands could prolong the disruption to healthcare services.