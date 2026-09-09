NHM Employees Begin 72-Hour Strike Across J&K Over Pay Revision, Job Security

SRINAGAR, Sep 9: National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday launched a 72-hour strike, seeking redressal of their demands related to pay parity, job and social security benefits.

Scores of NHM employees staged a protest across districts and blocks to deman revision of their pay structure in the line with NHM employees of other states, besides a secure job policy and implementation of social security measures such as Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Employees' State Insurance (ESI), insurance cover and post-retirement support.

The employees said they had repeatedly approached the government and concerned authorities with their demands, but alleged that assurances had not translated into any concrete action.

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"We have been at the forefront of healthcare delivery, particularly during emergencies, but continue to face uncertainty over wages and job security," Rouf Ahmad, a protesting employee said.

The protesters said their demands were not limited to salary enhancement but also concerned long-term financial and employment security for thousands of workers associated with the healthcare system.

The Joint Coordination Committee of NHM employees had announced the 72-hour strike after its September 5 meeting, stating that the government had failed to provide a concrete and satisfactory response within the ultimatum period. (KNO)