NHM Contractual Employees In J&K To Get 5% Annual Increment

JAMMU, Nov 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned a 5 per cent annual increment for eligible contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) across the Union Territory for the financial year 2026-27, fulfilling its promise to the workforce.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo announced the decision in a post on X, describing it as an important step towards recognising the dedication and contribution of NHM employees in strengthening healthcare delivery across Jammu and Kashmir. She said the Government remained committed to the welfare of healthcare workers and would continue working towards a stronger and more inclusive healthcare system under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

According to an order issued by NHM Mission Director Athar Aamir Khan, the benefit will cover contractual staff working at the State, Divisional, District and Block levels, including those engaged under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) and various disease control programmes, subject to satisfactory performance and fulfilment of prescribed NHM guidelines.

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Employees who completed one year of service on or before March 31, 2026, will be entitled to the increment with effect from April 1, 2026. Those completing one year of service between April 1 and September 30, 2026, will get the benefit from October 1, 2026, while employees completing one year after September 30, 2026, will receive the increment from April 1, 2027.

The order directs the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers and Controlling Officers to verify the qualifying service and performance of employees before extending the benefit.